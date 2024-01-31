Board of Trustees Reviews School Names, Seeks Community Input

In a proactive move towards reconciling historical narratives and present-day sentiment, the board of trustees has commenced an extensive review of school names. This initiative aims to address any concerns associated with historical figures tied to residential schools and racial injustice.

Renaming Schools: A Community Effort

The trustees have approved a plan, inviting community input on the names of 12 schools, including one named after Canada's current monarch. This inclusive process aims to strike a balance between preserving tradition and ensuring that any harmful historical associations are addressed effectively.

A Tale of Two Schools

The recent controversy surrounding the potential renaming of two elementary schools, Lord Roberts and St. George's, serves as a testament to the complexities of this process. The trustees are grappling with divergent community opinions, budget constraints, and equity concerns in their bid to reach a decision.

Lord Roberts, a British general remembered for his service in various regions, has drawn criticism, leading to a general consensus in favour of a name change. On the contrary, the community does not support renaming St. George's school, named after the Roman soldier and Christian martyr.

A New Name for Lord Roberts

In light of the community's stand, the board has decided to proceed with finding a new name for Lord Roberts school. The trustees' decision underscores their commitment to fostering an inclusive and mindful educational environment.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Seguin ISD is actively seeking community input on renaming the former Mercer-Blumberg Learning Center. The district has set a deadline for nominations on February 22, post which the board will assess submissions. The board looks forward to potentially approving a new name at the February meeting, marking another significant step in their ongoing efforts towards inclusivity.