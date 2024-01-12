en English
Blood and DNA Evidence Take Centre Stage in Deborah Belyea’s Murder Trial

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
On the fourth day of the high profile trial involving Deborah Belyea, charged with second-degree murder, the courtroom echoed with the chilling testimonies of RCMP officers. Their accounts painted a clear and grim picture of the crime scene in Piapot, Saskatchewan, where Alfred Belyea, a well-known Cypress county councillor, met his untimely end in October 2021.

Unveiling the Evidence

Cpl. Tommy Thifault, a key witness in the case, detailed his role in the evidence collection process. He confirmed that the red stains found on various items at the crime scene, including a black garbage bag and rugs, were indeed human blood. This revelation has added a significant layer to the prosecution’s case, reinforcing the allegation of Deborah Belyea’s presence at the scene of the crime.

Tire Tracks: A Significant Clue

Further deepening the narrative were the multiple tire tracks found at the scene. Thifault indicated these tracks led to the exact location where the garbage bin, tragically housing Alfred Belyea’s body, was discovered. This piece of evidence could potentially connect Deborah Belyea’s vehicle to the crime scene, thereby strengthening the claim of her involvement in the gruesome act.

The Trial Continues

The trial, which began in October 2021, has seen testimonies from various corners. Notably, Crown prosecutor Jase Cowan and two elected officials from Cypress County have also taken the stand. As the trial continues, the focus remains on the question of Deborah Belyea’s guilt or innocence, with every piece of evidence scrutinized and every testimony heard echoing within the courtroom walls.

Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

