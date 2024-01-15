Black Press Ltd. Enters Creditor Protection, Eyes Sustainable Future Amidst Restructuring

Canadian publishing company, Black Press Ltd., has sought protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), indicating an attempt to restructure its financial affairs. This move coincides with a sales agreement made with a consortium consisting of Canso, Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd., and Carpenter Media Group. The agreement is facilitated by a support agreement and term sheet.

Continuing Operations Amidst CCAA Proceedings

Despite the CCAA proceedings, Black Press Ltd. aims to continue operations, with a focus on maintaining its local news publications across Canada. The headquarters will remain in Surrey, B.C. With a portfolio that includes over 150 daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and websites such as the Abbotsford News, Surrey Now-Leader, and Yukon News, the company has a considerable presence in the Canadian publishing landscape. Beyond Canada, Black Press also owns publications in the United States, specifically in Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Seeking CCAA Recognition in the U.S.

Additionally, the company has expressed its intent to have the CCAA proceedings recognized in the U.S., indicating an understanding of its obligations to its international operations. The company's restructuring plan is expected to be completed by March 15. The potential new owners, which include Canadian institutional investors and Carpenter Media Group, are committed to investing in quality journalism, especially in Hawaii, where Carpenter Media Group will assume ownership of the Star-Advertiser.

Restructuring to Ensure a Sustainable Future

Black Press Ltd. is seeking new ownership as part of a corporate restructuring transaction. The restructuring plan's objective is to continue operating its publications and create a stronger, more sustainable Black Press. The proposed transaction will require court approval, but Black Press Media will continue to be Canadian controlled. The company employs approximately 1,200 employees between its Canadian and U.S. divisions. This restructuring coincides with the retirement of David Black, the president and majority owner of Black Press.