Black and White is Like Radio: A 60-Year Photographic Journey

In the heart of the city, a testament to six decades of visual storytelling unfolds. The exhibit, 'Black and White is Like Radio,' showcases the work of a seasoned photographer, whose career has spanned over 60 years, capturing significant moments across Canada and the United States in stark black-and-white.

Advertisment

A Photographic Journey Through Time

Born in Glace Bay, N.S., in 1942, the photographer's journey began in earnest while working at CHSJ-TV in Saint John during the 1960s. His breaks from the role of a TV cameraman became opportunities to explore and photograph the city, particularly its architecture and the stark realities of its slums.

The exhibit, which opened in January and will run until April 16, is a collection of images from the late 1960s to just a year ago. It reflects the evolution of photography from traditional film development in darkrooms to modern digital printmaking. Each photograph is a time capsule, preserving a moment in history, unaltered by the medium of photography itself.

Advertisment

The Power of Black and White

The exhibit's title, 'Black and White is Like Radio,' underscores the photographer's belief in the power of monochrome imagery. Just as radio relies on sound to paint vivid pictures in the listener's mind, black-and-white photography uses shades of gray to evoke emotion and tell stories.

Each photograph in the collection is a masterclass in contrast and composition, capturing the essence of people and places through the lens. From the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet serenity of the Canadian countryside, the exhibit is a testament to the photographer's ability to find beauty in the ordinary and extraordinary alike.

Advertisment

A Legacy in Black and White

The 'Black and White is Like Radio' exhibit is more than just a collection of photographs; it's a comprehensive visual autobiography that showcases the evolution of the photographer's remarkable 60-year career. It's a journey through time, a celebration of life, and a testament to the power of black-and-white photography.

As we stand before each photograph, we are transported to a different time and place, invited to see the world through the eyes of a seasoned photographer. We are reminded of the power of visual storytelling, the importance of preserving history, and the enduring beauty of black-and-white photography.

Advertisment

In the cacophony of our color-saturated world, 'Black and White is Like Radio' serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes, it's the simplest things that speak the loudest.

So, as the exhibit continues its run, take a moment to step into the monochrome world of this seasoned photographer. Listen to the stories his photographs tell, and let yourself be transported to a time and place where black and white was all that mattered.

After all, as the photographer himself once said, "Black and white is like radio. The music is more important than the color of the singer's shoes."