Bitbuy Launches HBAR Trading in Canada: Surge in Token Valuation Follows

Bitbuy, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Canada, has officially announced the inclusion of HBAR, the native token of the Hedera Hashgraph, to its trading platform. This strategic move opens up new trading opportunities for Canadian crypto enthusiasts and marks a significant milestone for the HBAR Foundation by introducing their token to the Canadian market. With the announcement, HBAR has witnessed a notable surge in its valuation, highlighting the positive reception from the community and the impact of expanding access to new markets.

Strategic Expansion and Community Response

Bitbuy's decision to list HBAR is not just a win for Canadian crypto traders but also a major development for the HBAR Foundation. This expansion is part of the foundation's broader mission to increase global adoption and utility of the HBAR token. The community's response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement over the ability to trade HBAR directly through a Canadian platform. This enthusiasm is mirrored in the token's performance, with a significant uptick in valuation shortly after the listing announcement.

Impact on HBAR's Valuation

Since being listed on Bitbuy, HBAR has experienced a remarkable rise in value, climbing 13.61% in the last 24 hours alone. Over the past week, the token has seen an increase of 11.83%, and an impressive 81.82% over the last 30 days. Despite a decrease in the 24-hour trading volume by 36.94%, the trend suggests that investors are keen on holding onto their HBAR tokens, anticipating further growth. This uptrend reflects the growing confidence in HBAR's potential and the broader acceptance of cryptocurrency in Canada.

Access and Future Developments

For Canadian residents and citizens, gaining access to HBAR trading on Bitbuy is straightforward. New users are required to sign up on the platform, a process that is designed to be seamless and user-friendly. While deposit and withdrawal functions for HBAR are not immediately available, Bitbuy has assured that these features will be launched as soon as possible. In the meantime, the exchange has made it clear that there are no plans for a crypto-airdrop related to the HBAR listing, cautioning users against fake promotions. This development not only strengthens HBAR's market presence but also reinforces Bitbuy's position as a leading crypto exchange in Canada.