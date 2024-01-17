Biosphere Association's Workshop: A Step Towards Sustainable Heating

In an ambitious move to combat climate change, the Biosphere Association is joining hands with the Municipality's Climate Action and Waste Diversion Committee to present a workshop on heat pumps—a prospective strategy to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in the Northern Bruce Peninsula community. The initiative is a significant stride towards achieving the community's Climate Action Plan, which entails a 20% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Adopting Electric Heating and Cooling

To attain this goal, a quarter of the community's buildings need to transition from oil and propane to electric heating and cooling. Heat pumps, a system that can function as both heaters and coolers, have been earmarked as a crucial technique in this direction. The workshop will provide a platform for experts like Eric Crose and Dan Blenkinsop to delve into the benefits of heat pumps, including the potential of hybrid systems, and a comparison of their installation and operating costs against traditional heating methods like propane or wood.

Climate Advantages and Grant Assistance

The attendees will gain insights into the climate advantages of heat pumps and will also be provided with assistance for grant applications for their installation. In addition, they will be treated to complimentary Biosphere Butter Tarts and coffee.

Join the Workshop

The workshop is scheduled for February 24th at the Rotary Hall in Lion's Head. Those interested can register online, while walk-ins are also welcome. This event signifies a bold step towards a sustainable future, showcasing the community's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the adoption of more environmentally friendly alternatives.