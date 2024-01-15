bioMerieux Acquires LUMED to Enhance Data Analytics Portfolio and Optimize Diagnostic Testing

bioMerieux, a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, has recently acquired LUMED, a Canadian software company that specializes in clinical decision support systems. The acquisition, which involved bioMerieux increasing its stake in LUMED from 16% to a full 100%, represents an investment of approximately 9 million euros. This strategic acquisition is aimed at enhancing bioMerieux's Data Analytics portfolio and extending the scope of diagnostic testing beyond the laboratory.

Advertisment

Aligning with bioMerieux's Vision

LUMED's innovative software solutions will complement bioMerieux's BIOMERIEUX VISION SUITE, offering comprehensive support for antimicrobial stewardship and infection prevention and control. LUMED's system assists hospitals in optimizing antibiotic prescriptions and monitoring healthcare-associated infections, which is vital in controlling pharmacy costs, improving patient care, and combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

bioMerieux's Strategic Growth

Advertisment

The acquisition of LUMED signifies a key step in bioMerieux's strategic growth and commitment to improving healthcare practices globally. With presence in 45 countries and serving over 160 countries, bioMerieux generated revenues of 3.6 billion euros in 2022, primarily from international sales. The company provides a range of diagnostic solutions that identify the sources of diseases and contamination to improve patient health and consumer safety.

Looking Forward

The acquisition of LUMED is expected to expand bioMerieux's range of software solutions and promote proper antibiotic use and infection prevention. The company looks forward to welcoming LUMED's team and leveraging its global commercial network to benefit as many patients as possible.