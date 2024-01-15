Bin Impact: Revolutionizing Recycling Practices in Quebec

In Quebec, a new era of recycling consciousness is set to unfold as Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for curbside recycling, launches its new brand—Bin Impact. This move comes as part of a sweeping awareness campaign aimed at bolstering everyday recycling practices among Quebecers. The launch of Bin Impact is undergirded by a comprehensive Leger survey commissioned by EEQ that underscores Quebecers’ readiness to refine their recycling habits.

Scrutinizing Quebec’s Recycling Habits

While Quebec’s engagement with curbside recycling is commendable—80% of residents recycle daily, and 98% participate in some manner—the Leger survey points to a crucial gap. A mere 17% of individuals consistently ascertain the recyclability of materials before disposal. This trend exists despite the fact that 89% of Quebecers express an interest in acquiring more information on correct recycling practices.

Bin Impact: An Initiative for Change

EEQ’s new brand, Bin Impact, is a strategic response to this recycling conundrum. It’s an initiative designed to educate Quebecers on the correct sorting of recyclable materials, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the recycling system. The campaign will be rolled out on multiple platforms, emphasizing the importance of sorting to improve the quality and quantity of materials dispatched to sorting centers.

EEQ: Pioneering Sustainable Development

Since its inception in 2005, EEQ has been a trailblazer in managing the financial obligations of producers for curbside recycling. It transitioned to a PRO in 2022, with a concentrated focus on sustainable development. EEQ’s work revolves around fostering a circular economy through ecodesign, recyclability, and traceability. As of January 2025, EEQ will assume full responsibility for Quebec’s recycling system, further cementing its role in the movement towards an extended producer responsibility (EPR) model for curbside recycling.