Bid for the Build: Art Auction Gala to Equip New County Hospital with Advanced Diagnostics

Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation (PECMHF) is set to host a one-of-a-kind fundraising event, Bid for the Build, on Saturday, June 1. This exclusive art auction aims to support the acquisition of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies for the new County hospital, showcasing over 75 pieces of curated contemporary and historical fine art. Art enthusiasts and philanthropists are invited to the historic Crystal Palace for an elegant evening of art, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Art for a Cause

The Bid for the Build gala is more than just an art auction; it's a community coming together for a common goal. With a selection of affordable and high-end works, including paintings, prints, and sculptures by professional artists, the event promises something for every collector and art lover. The evening will not only feature a live auction but also a cocktail reception with silent auction opportunities, allowing participants to mingle, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and bid on their favorite pieces in a relaxed setting.

Supporting Advanced Healthcare

The proceeds from the Bid for the Build event will directly contribute to equipping the new County hospital with the latest diagnostic technologies. This investment is crucial for enhancing patient care and ensuring the community has access to superior healthcare services. By participating in the auction, attendees will play a pivotal role in transforming local healthcare and making a lasting impact on the well-being of County residents.

An Evening of Elegance and Philanthropy

Set in the picturesque Crystal Palace, the Bid for the Build art auction offers a unique blend of cultural appreciation and community spirit. Guests will have the chance to acquire significant artworks, interact with like-minded individuals, and contribute to a noble cause. The event not only highlights the importance of art in our lives but also demonstrates the powerful role it can play in supporting vital community initiatives.

As the Bid for the Build gala approaches, anticipation builds for an unforgettable night that promises to leave a lasting legacy for Prince Edward County. Through the collective efforts of artists, collectors, and the community, the new County hospital is set to become a beacon of advanced healthcare, equipped to meet the needs of current and future generations. This event is not just an auction; it's a celebration of art, philanthropy, and the enduring power of community.