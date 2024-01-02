Betty: A Life of Service and Love

On December 17, 2023, Betty, a stalwart pillar of community service and a beacon of family love, breathed her last at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) Barrie. She was 92. The legacy she leaves behind is a testament to a life well-lived, filled with dedication to her community and unwavering love for her family.

Legacy of a Life Well-Lived

Betty is survived by her daughter Debbie Lindenas, grandsons Dan and Michael, a great-grandchild, and sisters Phyllis Banks and Marjorie Jenkins. Another sister, Rheta Fines, preceded her in death. But beyond her immediate family, Betty’s extended family spanned the communities she served with dedication and zeal.

A Lifetime of Community Service

Her commitment to service was etched in the 60 years of active membership in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. She served across various locations including Espanola, Carman Manitoba, and Barrie. Her spirit of community service did not wane in retirement. She continued to engage with her community by participating in choirs in Carman Manitoba and with the Parkview Singers in Barrie, Ontario.

Remembering Betty

The staff at Barrie’s RVH, especially those in the Specialized Seniors Care Inpatient & Respiratory Inpatient Units, were the recipients of heartfelt gratitude for their care. Betty’s friend Harvey received special acknowledgment for his kindness and enduring friendship.

In lieu of funeral services, those wishing to honor Betty’s memory are encouraged to make contributions to Kids Help Phone or to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Condolences can be shared via the Simcoe Funeral Home website, fostering an online community of shared grief and remembrance.