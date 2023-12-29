en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Best Buy Slashes Prices on HP Chromebook: A Versatile Device Now at Half Price

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
Best Buy Slashes Prices on HP Chromebook: A Versatile Device Now at Half Price

Electronics giant, Best Buy, is offering a substantial discount on the 14-inch HP Chromebook. The high-performance laptop, designed for productivity, can now be purchased at 50% off the original price, providing customers with savings of $150. The discounted laptop is powered by a fast operating system, high bandwidth RAM for efficient multitasking, and ample internal storage space. Moreover, the Chromebook boasts a substantial battery life of 14 hours, and an impressive quick charge feature that can power the device from 0 to 50% in approximately 45 minutes.

Chromebook: A Device for All Activities

Suitable for a range of activities, the HP Chromebook is a reliable companion for design, gaming without a dedicated graphics card, streaming in 720p resolution, and video chatting. The device features an HP True Vision 720p HD camera and integrated dual array digital microphones that ensure clear and immersive communication. Additional features of the Chromebook include dual speakers for enhanced audio, Bluetooth connectivity for easy device pairing, and the Google Everything Button for swift access to apps and files.

Other News Highlights

Meanwhile, the Brunswick Street Mission food bank in Halifax is grappling with keeping their shelves stocked due to a surge in demand, with people queuing up hours before its opening. An acclaimed Christmas display on Elmwood Drive in Moncton, which was taken down prematurely this year following a pedestrian accident, will make a comeback next year. In Saskatchewan, former agriculture minister Lorne Hepworth has been awarded the prestigious Order of Canada.

Featuring in News

Alberta musician Noeline Hofmann has earned a slot in country musician Zach Bryan’s video after impressing him with her song ‘Purple Gas’. In Regina, a man has made his first court appearance, facing second-degree murder charges linked to the city’s 10th homicide this year. In politics, Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with assault and property damage following an attack at Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire’s constituency office. Lastly, the ice rink and forested ice path in Sainte Catherine de la Jacques Cartier are currently inoperative due to heavy rain and mild temperatures, but restoration plans are underway to make them usable within the next week.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Channel Islands Retailers Celebrate Local Shopping Surge during Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Trident Techlabs Makes a Remarkable Stock Market Debut

By Rafia Tasleem

Wall Street Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat as Stocks Rise and Bonds Don't Rally as Expected

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Used Electric Vehicle Prices Drop: A Roadblock to Adoption?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tokyo Tops the List for Expatriates: Bloomberg's Cost of Living Analys ...
@Asia · 5 mins
Tokyo Tops the List for Expatriates: Bloomberg's Cost of Living Analys ...
heart comment 0
Nifty Marks Best Performance of 2023, Poised for Further Growth

By Rafia Tasleem

Nifty Marks Best Performance of 2023, Poised for Further Growth
Baidu’s Ernie Bot Surpasses 100 Million Users, Intensifying AI Chatbot Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Ernie Bot Surpasses 100 Million Users, Intensifying AI Chatbot Competition
U.S. Personal Savings Rate Falls Below Historical Average in 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

U.S. Personal Savings Rate Falls Below Historical Average in 2023
Iran and Russia Abandon Dollar in Bilateral Trade: A New Chapter in Banking Relations

By BNN Correspondents

Iran and Russia Abandon Dollar in Bilateral Trade: A New Chapter in Banking Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review
1 min
Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
2 mins
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
2 mins
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
2 mins
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot's 2023 Simulator
4 mins
Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot's 2023 Simulator
India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Economic Growth
6 mins
India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Economic Growth
Western Powers Condemn Iran's Accelerated Uranium Enrichment
7 mins
Western Powers Condemn Iran's Accelerated Uranium Enrichment
India's Esports Industry: A Powerhouse on the Rise
8 mins
India's Esports Industry: A Powerhouse on the Rise
Navigating Security Challenges in the Run-Up to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
9 mins
Navigating Security Challenges in the Run-Up to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
19 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
1 hour
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
4 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
6 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
7 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
7 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app