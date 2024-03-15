Best Buy Initiates Recall of 287,000 Insignia Air Fryers Over Safety Concerns

Best Buy has issued a recall for more than 287,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens across the U.S. and Canada due to an overheating issue that poses fire and laceration risks. This recall follows 24 reports of the devices' parts melting or glass shattering, including six instances where the air fryers caught fire. Fortunately, there have been no injuries or property damage reported thus far.

Immediate Action Required

Customers who have purchased any of the six affected models since November 2021 are urged to cease using the products immediately. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's notice specifies that the products' glass doors can shatter, and their handles can melt or break when overheated. Best Buy has set up a recall page where customers can initiate the process to receive a refund, either as a check or store credit, upon providing proof of product destruction.

Details on the Recalled Models

The recall affects models sold not only at Best Buy stores but also through third-party sellers, including eBay, totaling about 187,400 units in the U.S. and 99,900 in Canada. Consumers can identify the recalled Insignia air fryer and air fryer ovens by their model numbers, located on product rating labels on the underside of each unit. The models in question include NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2.

Consumer Response and Safety Measures

To facilitate the recall process, Best Buy requires customers to follow specific instructions for safely disabling the recalled units, including cutting the power cord and submitting photos of the unit and serial number. This proactive approach aims to prevent any further incidents of overheating, ensuring customer safety. Best Buy emphasizes that returns and refunds for the recalled products will not be processed in stores but must be completed through the designated online recall page.

This recall serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of product safety and the responsibility of manufacturers and retailers to act swiftly in addressing potential hazards. As Best Buy navigates this recall, the incident underscores the ongoing need for stringent quality control measures and responsive customer service to protect consumers from harm.