Benton Resources Reports Positive Assay Results, Indicates Expansion of High-Grade Copper Core

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Benton Resources Reports Positive Assay Results, Indicates Expansion of High-Grade Copper Core

In a significant development, Benton Resources Inc., a well-financed mineral exploration company, has reported positive assay results from its Phase I drill program at the Great Burnt Copper deposit in Newfoundland. The assays have revealed a substantial expansion of the high-grade copper core along strike and down plunge, with the deepest intersection to date revealing 25.42 meters grading 5.51% copper. Notably, a specific interval within this zone displayed even higher concentrations of copper, gold, silver, and zinc.

Expansion Potential of High-Grade System

Benton Resources is encouraged by the progression and potential of the high-grade system. In light of these results, the company is gearing up for an upcoming drill program to further explore and define the deposit. The company’s approach aligns with its project generation business model, which has fostered a diverse portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets.

Long-Term Cash Flow

Adding to its strategic business approach, Benton Resources retains net smelter return royalties from its projects, offering a potential avenue for long-term cash flow. However, the TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this release. The information provided does include forward-looking statements related to the company’s future exploration and development activities, financial needs, and market conditions.

Other Significant Developments

In related news, District Metals Corp has entered into an agreement to acquire four mineral licenses for the Viken energy metals Deposit in central Sweden, contributing to the increasing value of uranium. Simultaneously, Finlay Minerals Ltd reported that Cascadia Minerals Ltd has fulfilled its Year 2 obligations, paving the way for acquiring a 70% interest in the PIL Property located in British Columbia. The PIL Property contains multiple porphyry copper gold and vein related gold silver targets, indicating a promising future for base and precious metal exploration.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

