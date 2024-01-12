en English
Belleville’s Field of Ability: Vandalism Sparks Investigation and Community Resilience

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
The tranquil serenity of Parkdale Veterans Park in Belleville was interrupted by a jarring act of vandalism. The Field of Ability, a symbol of empowerment for individuals with disabilities, was tagged with graffiti, tarnishing the spirit of inclusivity and camaraderie that the park embodies.

A Community Asset Desecrated

The Field of Ability isn’t just any recreational facility. Constructed with the support of the Jays Care Foundation, it stands as a beacon of hope for the Quinte Challenger Baseball league, enabling people with disabilities to develop skills, boost confidence, and enjoy sports. The rubberized baseball playing surface and accessible dugouts, designed for ease of movement, have been a game-changer in making sports more accessible. The act of vandalism, that included the word ‘war’, has not only defaced a physical structure but has also struck at the heart of a community that cherishes this park.

The Investigation

Alerted by the City of Belleville Parks and Recreation staff on January 10th, the Belleville Police have launched an investigation into the incident. A Scenes of Crime Officer was dispatched to document the evidence, indicating the seriousness of the act. The police speculate that the mischief occurred over a span of five to seven days, during which the vandals left their unwelcome mark. Now, the police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the defacement.

Restoration and Resilience

In the aftermath of the incident, city staff have been mobilized to erase the traces of the vandalism. As they work diligently to restore the park to its former state, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the damage a thoughtless act can inflict on a community. Yet, it also underscores the resilience of that same community, ready to rally and rebuild. The Field of Ability, a testament to the power of inclusive sports, will soon be free of the graffiti that mars its beauty. As the investigation continues, the Belleville community looks forward to a swift resolution and the restoration of their beloved park.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

