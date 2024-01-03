en English
Accidents

Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
In a series of events that unfolded in Belleville, Ontario, law enforcement officials dealt with two distinct incidents, both highlighting the constant vigilance required in preserving public order and safety. The first incident, a case of lost-and-found, took place on January 2nd, while the second, a traffic accident, occurred in the early hours of January 3rd.

The Lost and Found Incident

A Belleville citizen reported the theft of his Milwaukee tool pack from a car wash on Millennium Parkway. The man had unintentionally left his tools behind after cleaning his vehicle. Upon returning, he discovered the tools missing. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when, after reviewing surveillance footage and sharing his loss on social media, an anonymous good samaritan returned the tools to their rightful owner.

The Dismaying Collision

In a separate incident, the Belleville Police responded to a collision at the intersection of Adam Street and University Avenue at 12:10 am on January 3rd. The driver, identified as Michael McCulloch, 35, of Trenton, had run a stop sign, crashing into two vehicles and a fence. Upon investigation, McCulloch was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving and having over 80 mgs of alcohol in his system. McCulloch now faces court in January, his driving license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. Belleville Police are now seeking witnesses to the collision and have urged anyone with relevant information to contact Const. Eric Hadley.

Impaired Driving: A Persistent Issue

In a broader context, impaired driving remains a persistent issue in Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police reported that over the holiday season alone, 134 motorists in eastern Ontario faced impaired driving charges. An additional 37 motorists received drivers licence suspensions after registering in the warning range on approved roadside screening devices. Across the province, more than 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid in 2023, resulting in 50 fatalities from alcohol or drug-related crashes. The public is reminded that Ride programs can take place anywhere, at any time, not just during the holiday season.

Accidents Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

