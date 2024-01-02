Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

In a recent incident in Belleville, Ontario, a police officer responded to a disturbance call only to be allegedly assaulted by the individual causing the trouble. The incident, which took place around 4:10 p.m. on Monday, is now under investigation.

A Disturbing Call

Belleville Police were dispatched to a residence in the northern part of the city following reports of a man causing a disturbance. Upon their arrival, they found a man who was violating a condition of his probation. As they proceeded to handle the situation, the man allegedly physically assaulted one of the officers.

Officer Uninjured, Details Undisclosed

The details of the assault remain undisclosed at the moment. However, it has been confirmed that the officer did not sustain any injuries from the encounter. The police department has not provided any further details on how the officer was assaulted.

Suspect Charged and Released

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Lucas Fox of Belleville, has been charged with breaching probation and assaulting a peace officer. Despite the charges, Fox was released on an undertaking. He is due to appear in court later this month.