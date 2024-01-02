en English
Canada

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

In a recent incident in Belleville, Ontario, a police officer responded to a disturbance call only to be allegedly assaulted by the individual causing the trouble. The incident, which took place around 4:10 p.m. on Monday, is now under investigation.

A Disturbing Call

Belleville Police were dispatched to a residence in the northern part of the city following reports of a man causing a disturbance. Upon their arrival, they found a man who was violating a condition of his probation. As they proceeded to handle the situation, the man allegedly physically assaulted one of the officers.

Officer Uninjured, Details Undisclosed

The details of the assault remain undisclosed at the moment. However, it has been confirmed that the officer did not sustain any injuries from the encounter. The police department has not provided any further details on how the officer was assaulted.

Suspect Charged and Released

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Lucas Fox of Belleville, has been charged with breaching probation and assaulting a peace officer. Despite the charges, Fox was released on an undertaking. He is due to appear in court later this month.

Canada Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

