Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan Announces Retirement

In a turn of events marking the end of an era, Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan has announced his decision to retire after an illustrious 38.5 years in law enforcement. This decision was communicated to the Belleville Police Services Board via a letter that was accepted during their meeting on Thursday.

Long-Standing Service

Callaghan's journey began as a police chief in Belleville in November 2020, taking the baton from his predecessor, Ron Gignac, who retired a month prior. His tenure, however, stretches far beyond this role, boasting of a year as an inspector with the service, a spell as deputy chief beginning in 2017, and a whopping 30 years with the Ottawa Police Service.

Notable Accomplishments

During his tenure with the Ottawa Police Service, Callaghan held various roles, each doused in significance. Among his most notable achievements is the launch of the chemical biological radioactive nuclear explosive team in Ottawa. He also spearheaded the security for the prestigious G8 and G20 summits held in Canada, proving his mettle in handling high-stakes situations.

Honoring a Legacy

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to law enforcement, Callaghan was bestowed with the honor of being invested as an officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces back in 2019. As he steps away from his position, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and commitment to service.

In his retirement letter, Callaghan expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support he received from the Belleville Police Service Board. His pride in the accomplishments of the service was evident, reflecting a career filled with tireless efforts and notable successes. With his retirement set for June 30, Callaghan looks forward to embracing a new adventure post his departure.