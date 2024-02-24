Behind the Magic: An Exclusive Look at Broadway's 'Frozen' at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

As the curtain rises at the National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa, an icy enchantment sweeps over the audience, transporting them to the wintry wonderland of Arendelle. This spectacle is none other than Broadway Across Canada's production of Disney's 'Frozen', which has captured the hearts of both young and old alike. With an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse provided by CTV News Ottawa's Matt Skube, the production's intricate details and the profound connection of its cast to the beloved tale come to light, offering a fresh perspective on a story known far and wide.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Sisters

The story of 'Frozen' focuses on the bond between two sisters, Elsa and Anna, as they navigate the challenges of Elsa's magical powers. Caroline Bowman, who brings Elsa to life on stage, shared her deep connection with the role, emphasizing the impact on young audiences who see a part of themselves in the character. The adaptation manages to stay true to the essence of the original movie while introducing fresh elements that appeal to both newcomers and those well-acquainted with the sisters' journey. With performances scheduled from February 22 to March 3, the show promises a blend of exquisite sets, dynamic performances, and, of course, the iconic music that has resonated with fans worldwide.

The Magic Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

What sets this production apart is not just the story it tells but how it tells it. The behind-the-scenes insights reveal the extent of creativity and technology that goes into bringing the magical world of Arendelle to life. From lifelike puppets representing beloved characters like Sven and Olaf to the intricate costumes and impressive special effects, every detail contributes to the remarkable Broadway joy that 'Frozen' delivers. The adaptation also introduces new songs and dance numbers, providing audiences with an enriched experience that goes beyond the movie.

Impacting Hearts and Minds

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of this production is its ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. Bowman's portrayal of Elsa is not just a performance; it's a heartfelt expression that reaches out to viewers, especially young ones, reminding them of the power of love and self-acceptance. The show's impact is further amplified by the audience's familiarity with the story, making every song, every scene, and every special effect resonate more deeply. As the production continues its run at the NAC, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of 'Frozen' and the magic of live theatre.