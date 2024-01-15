Beedie Group Celebrates the Official Opening of the Fraser Mills Presentation Center

The Fraser Mills presentation center, a prodigious $10-million sales center, has officially opened its doors in an event that drew the attention of several notable figures. Among the attendees was Ryan Beedie, the president of the Beedie Group. The Beedie Group, a leading player in industrial and residential development in Western Canada, is the driving force behind the development of Fraser Mills, a master-planned community erected on a historical sawmill site in southern Coquitlam.

Fraser Mills: A Community in the Making

Upon completion, Fraser Mills will sprawl across 96 acres and is anticipated to provide homes to approximately 10,000 residents along the Fraser River. The project is a testament to the Beedie Group's commitment to development and community-building. The first phase of sales for the community began the previous year, with the first tower, aptly named Debut, already sold out. The second tower, Encore, a 32-story high-rise equipped with 306 homes, has recently been launched into the market.

The Official Opening

The official opening of the Fraser Mills presentation center was marked on January 11, at the West Coast-style sales center situated off United Boulevard. The event was attended by Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, kwikwəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht, and Coquitlam Councillor Dennis Marsden, among others. The celebration was marked by a private party, with refreshments catered by the esteemed Glowbal Restaurant Group and included entertainment.

A Historic Development

The opening of the Fraser Mills sales center comes a month after the installation of a colossal 'F' at the entrance to Fraser Mills. This development is not just about creating homes, but also about reviving history and creating a community for the future. Ryan Beedie, who had been named Business Leader of the Year by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce the previous year, is steering the project with a vision for a vibrant, connected community along the Fraser River.