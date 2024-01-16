Becker Milk Company Announces Special Dividend for Shareholders

The Becker Milk Company Limited, in a move that reflects its commitment to shareholder value, has declared a special dividend for the holders of both its Class B Special and Common Shares. This comes as a welcome announcement amidst the economic dynamics of 2024. The set dividend amount is a notable $1.00 per share, thus underlining the company's progress and financial health.

Dividend Details and Eligibility

A clear timeline has been set for the payout of this special dividend. Shareholders who find themselves on record as of January 24, 2024, will be in line to receive this financial bonus. The actual payment is scheduled for a week later, on January 31, 2024, providing a swift turnaround for those who qualify. This move encourages investor confidence in the company and its management.

Implications for Canadian Tax Purposes

Furthermore, this dividend has been classified as an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes. This classification has potential implications for the taxation of the dividend for shareholders, specifically those based in Canada. It adds an additional layer to the financial impact of this dividend for these shareholders, a factor they will need to consider when receiving this payout.

Previous Dividend and Company Performance

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Becker Milk Company has shown its propensity for shareholder value. The company announced a $0.40 special dividend on September 12, 2023. However, this new declaration shows a significant increase in the dividend amount, highlighting the company's improved performance and financial stability. The company's stock closed at $12.60, with shares advancing 2.77 percent from the previous day's close, indicating a positive market response. With a market capitalization of $22.79 million and an annual EPS of $0.46, the Becker Milk Company Limited continues to showcase its strength in the market.