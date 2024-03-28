Beagles Retire from Teaching Roles at AVC, Embrace New Homes with Joy

When most of us think about retirement benefits, we don't usually picture lap cuddles or playing fetch. Yet, for seven beagles, this is exactly what retirement looks like after their tenure as teaching dogs at Prince Edward Island's Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC). These dogs, ranging in age from two to about five years old, are stepping into a new chapter of their lives, with many being adopted by students from the college who have formed bonds with them over the years.

Transitioning to Retirement

Claire Graham, a third-year doctor of veterinary medicine student at the AVC, is among those adopting. She's taking home three-year-old Brett, a beagle she fostered for the past eight months. "It feels amazing. Everyone in this school really deeply cares about these dogs. To be able to bring him home and provide a safe space for him to continue to learn how to be a dog, he's going to love it," Graham expressed. The retirement party held on Wednesday marks a significant shift in the college's approach to teaching veterinary medicine, moving away from owning teaching dogs.

Advancements in Veterinary Education

These beagles arrived at the AVC at age one and stayed for a maximum of four years, aiding in the education of veterinary students without being subjected to invasive procedures. Jonathan Spears, the AVC's university veterinarian, shared insights into the evolving teaching methods, including the adoption of lifelike model dogs, virtual reality, and client-owned animals for more real-world training. This innovation underscores the college's commitment to providing students with comprehensive learning experiences while ensuring the well-being of animals.

A New Chapter for Retired Beagles

The adoption of these beagles not only represents a significant lifestyle change for the dogs but also enriches the lives of their new families. Erin MacDonald, a lab technician at the college, and her nine-year-old son Jackson MacEachern are excited to welcome three-year-old beagle Andre into their home. MacDonald's immediate connection with Andre highlights the deep bonds formed between the teaching dogs and the AVC community. This new model of using student-owned and client-owned dogs for teaching purposes promises to offer a richer clinical experience for students, according to Graham.

As these beagles adjust to their new lives filled with love and freedom, their retirement signifies a progressive step towards enhancing veterinary education while advocating for animal welfare. This transition not only benefits the animals but also prepares future veterinarians with a more diverse and ethical approach to learning and practicing veterinary medicine.