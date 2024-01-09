en English
Beacon Hill Park Stabbing: Suspect Found Not Criminally Responsible

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
In the early hours of January 12, 2014, Beacon Hill Park in Victoria witnessed a chilling act of violence. A man was brutally stabbed, sustaining life-threatening injuries to his head, face, and chest. The attack, interrupted by witnesses, had the assailant fleeing into the night. The incident laid dormant in the annals of unsolved crimes until a breakthrough in DNA evidence processing brought it back into the spotlight. The suspect, identified as Paul Cowie, was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and has been ordered detained in a psychiatric hospital.

A Stabbing in the Dark

The night of the incident, the park was quiet until the tranquility was shattered by a sudden act of violence. The victim survived the brutal attack but was left with severe injuries. A sketch of the suspect was released, and DNA evidence collected, yet the case went cold. The suspect remained at large until 2018 when technological advancements in DNA evidence processing led to a breakthrough.

Evidence Unearthed

The Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in the U.S. found a match for the DNA evidence collected from the crime scene. The match was Paul Cowie, whose DNA was in the database due to a criminal offense in Wyoming. After the stabbing, Cowie had fled to Alberta, stealing a Parks Canada vehicle to cross into the United States, where he was later arrested and his DNA collected. The DNA match led to Cowie’s arrest in November 2019 in Brandon, Manitoba, where he was charged with aggravated assault.

Judgment and Detention

On June 30, 2023, Cowie was found not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental disorder. The B.C. Review Board ordered his detention in a psychiatric hospital, with a review set for 12 months later. When someone is found not criminally responsible for a crime due to a mental disorder, the outcome is neither a conviction nor an acquittal. It is a determination that the individual lacked the capacity to understand their actions or distinguish right from wrong.

Canada Crime Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

