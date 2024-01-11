Beachfront Townhouse in Toronto Could Hit the Market, Owner Torn Between Profit and Attachment

Shari Hosaki, a long-time resident of The Beaches, Toronto, is considering selling her prized waterfront townhouse at 64 Hubbard Blvd. Listed at a staggering $2,499,000 with an annual tax burden of $13,032, the townhouse is a coveted property in the posh locality. The lot spans 18 by 74 feet and is handled by the listing agent Shea Warrington from Royal LePage Estate Realty.

Testing Waters with an Off-Market Listing

In a bid to gauge the market’s response, Hosaki prepared an off-market listing brochure during the holiday season of 2023. However, the new regulations instituted on January 3, 2023, necessitate that any exclusive listing be posted on a Canadian Real Estate Association-approved multiple listing service within three days of its announcement or marketing.

A Home Steeped in Sentiment

Despite these regulations, Hosaki’s reluctance to publicly list the property is rooted more in her emotional attachment to the beachfront home and the lifestyle it offers. Having spent most of her adult life in The Beaches, her dream of living by the waterfront was realized three and a half years ago when she bought this townhouse. The pandemic underscored the importance of the boardwalk’s health benefits and social connections, adding to the property’s charm.

The ‘Beachy Vibe’ Upgrade

Over the years, Hosaki has invested roughly $300,000 in enhancing the townhouse’s ‘Beachy vibe’. The upgrade includes whitewashed oak floors, a fresh coat of white paint, and modern detailing. The property boasts glass railings for unobstructed views, an open-plan kitchen with a continuous countertop, minimal hardware, and a staircase featuring light-reflecting glass railings. One of the bedrooms has been transformed into a dedicated office, while the primary bedroom provides tranquil lake views. The property’s crown jewel is undoubtedly the rooftop deck, offering panoramic vistas of the beach and the city.

In conclusion, Hosaki’s deep-seated connection with the home and its surroundings underscores the human aspect of real estate, highlighting that a property’s value extends beyond mere material worth. Her contemplation over selling the house speaks volumes about the emotional significance a home can hold, especially one as unique and full of character as her beachfront townhouse.