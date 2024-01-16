BCTA Unveils Clean Carrier Program: A Step Towards a Greener Trucking Industry

In a move heralding a greener future for the trucking industry, the British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) has unveiled the Clean Carrier Program. This eco-certification initiative distinguishes and certifies motor carriers in British Columbia committed to environmentally responsible practices, underlining the industry's shift towards sustainability.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing the Trucking Industry

The Clean Carrier Program is more than just a certification; it is a call to action for carriers to commit to sustainable operations. Participating carriers stand to gain on multiple fronts: improved cost efficiency, greater market competitiveness, and fortified stakeholder relationships. Above all, it presents an opportunity for carriers to publicly display their respect for environmental sustainability and receive invaluable resources to bolster their sustainable journey.

A Tool for Sustainable Supply Chains

Advertisment

Moreover, the Clean Carrier Program is not limited to carriers alone; it extends its benefits to shippers as well. The program enables shippers to integrate sustainable hiring practices when contracting B.C.-based transportation companies, thereby fostering a culture of sustainability throughout the supply chain.

The Road to Certification

The path to becoming a certified clean carrier is not without its challenges. The program scrutinizes carriers on various parameters, including the use of fuel-efficient technology and alternative fuels, as well as the average age of their vehicle fleet. It's a rigorous evaluation that ensures only the most committed carriers earn the coveted Clean Carrier certification.

As Dave Earle, the BCTA president and CEO, reiterated, the program serves as a catalyst to steer the trucking industry towards sustainability. The advisory committee's inputs have been pivotal in shaping this initiative, he added. Interested companies are encouraged to participate in the program by signing up at CleanCarrier.ca.