BC's Elderly Battle Poverty Amid Soaring Housing Costs: Keith Light's Story

Keith Light, a 77-year-old former construction worker, faces an uphill battle in Vancouver, British Columbia. He lives in a recreational vehicle (RV) parked outside a Walmart in East Vancouver. Discharged from the Vancouver General Hospital following an accident, Light has been waiting for subsidized housing from BC Housing for two years. The high housing costs in British Columbia are a burden that many seniors, like Light, are unable to shoulder. His monthly pension of $1,900 barely covers his living expenses and often leaves him on the brink of homelessness.

Seniors Grapple with Housing Crisis

Low-income rates among seniors in BC have almost doubled since 2001, according to a recent report by United Way. The situation appears to be deteriorating, with the rates being nearly seven times higher than those in 1996. The rising cost of living coupled with insufficient government retirement incomes has pushed many seniors into poverty. Many of them live unsheltered or in unsafe housing situations, while others face difficult choices due to limited finances.

Advocates Call for Livable Income for Seniors

Advocates for seniors are sounding the alarm about this concerning trend. They argue that the current pensions are inadequate to meet the needs of seniors, especially considering the high cost of living in cities like Vancouver. These advocates are calling for more support and affordable housing options, as well as a livable income for seniors that genuinely reflects the cost of living.

Seniors Strive to Improve Their Situations

In the face of these challenges, Keith Light remains hopeful and determined. Despite the parking tickets and the presence of drug dealers in his area, Light hopes to return to work as a handyman and repairman to improve his living conditions. His story is a stark testament to the resilience of seniors who continue to strive for better living conditions, even as they grapple with poverty and an escalating housing crisis.