BCER Warns of Potential Water Shortages Amid Persistent Drought

In an unprecedented move, the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) has sounded the alarm about looming water shortages in 2024. Persistent drought conditions, primarily in the northern parts of the province, have led to this critical situation.

The Epicentre of the Crisis: Northeast BC

The drought in the northeast, where the bulk of the province's oil and gas production takes place, has reached an alarming severity. The region is currently grappling with drought level 5, the highest on the province's scale. This level signifies a near certainty of severe impacts on socio-economic or ecosystem values.

Hydraulic Fracturing Compounds the Problem

The drought has had a profound impact on streamflows and groundwater levels, with snowpacks registering at a mere 72 percent of the historical average. Hydraulic fracturing, a technique widely used in gas extraction, exacerbates the situation due to its high water consumption. BCER hydrologist Ryan Rolick has stressed the need for caution and preparedness in the oil and gas sector, warning of potential water shortages if snowpack levels fail to improve.

Industry Response and Measures

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has noted that operators are closely monitoring the situation and employing water recycling to minimize the use of freshwater. In a bid to conserve water, permits have been indefinitely suspended on 10 rivers in the Peace, Liard, and Fraser River watersheds. BCER is urging the industry to revise water management plans and consider storage solutions to counter the impact of potential shortages.