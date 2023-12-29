en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

BC Trucking Firm Faces Financial Loss and License Suspension Following Overpass Crash

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:15 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
BC Trucking Firm Faces Financial Loss and License Suspension Following Overpass Crash

A trucking company in British Columbia, Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd., is grappling with the aftermath of a major accident and its ensuing ramifications. One of its trucks recently crashed into a Highway 99 overpass in Delta, marking the sixth such incident involving the company in the past two years. This mishap has led to the suspension of the firm’s safety certificate and put its entire fleet of 65 trucks off the road. The crash, which caused significant damage to the overpass and instigated a temporary shutdown of both lanes of the highway, is expected to cost the company tens of thousands of dollars in immediate repercussions.

Escalating Penalties for Repeat Offenders

In response to the growing number of such incidents, the province has introduced stricter penalties for companies and drivers with repeat offenses. These sanctions include longer suspensions and the potential revocation of their operating certificate. In this case, the suspension of Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd.’s license is pending a detailed investigation into the accident. The company could be subjected to some of the harshest fines in the country, further threatening its financial standing and operational capabilities.

(Also Read: Christmas Eve Marred by Road Accidents in French Guiana)

Impact on Infrastructure and Public Safety

The incident also underscores the issue of infrastructure safety. The crash not only caused significant damage to the overpass but also led to a secondary accident involving another vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. But such accidents raise concerns about the potential for greater harm, particularly in instances of repeated regulatory non-compliance by commercial transport companies.

(Also Read: Fatal Road Accident in Guadeloupe Highlights Urgent Need for Safety Measures)

Broader Implications for Commercial Transportation

This event shines a spotlight on the broader implications for commercial transportation within Canada. Notably, it emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to transportation regulations and the consequences of lapses in compliance. Over 30 bridge strikes have occurred on British Columbia’s highways since 2021, with Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. being involved in a significant proportion of these. This trend is alarming and calls for more stringent monitoring of transportation companies and stricter enforcement of safety regulations. As this incident reveals, the cost of non-compliance can be high, not just for the companies involved but also for public safety and infrastructure.

Read More

0
Accidents Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Belgorod Bombing: A Devastating Turn in the Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos ...
heart comment 0
Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Rishabh Pant’s Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident

By Salman Khan

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident
Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On

By BNN Correspondents

Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On
Latest Headlines
World News
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
30 seconds
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
32 seconds
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
2 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
3 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
3 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
4 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
4 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
5 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
5 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
38 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app