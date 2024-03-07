B.C. Supreme Court Greenlights National Class Action Against Kimberly-Clark Over Contaminated Wipes

In a landmark decision, the B.C. Supreme Court has paved the way for a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation, following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes suspected of bacterial contamination. Represented by Slater Vecchio LLP, Canadian claimants allege injuries from the use of Cottonelle flushable wipes purchased after February 7, 2020. The recall, initiated by Kimberly-Clark in October 2020, was due to the potential presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium capable of causing infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.

Advertisment

Background of the Case

The lawsuit's momentum was significantly bolstered by a January 19 ruling, confirming the certification of a class action lawsuit for Canadians affected by the allegedly defective products. Slater Vecchio LLP's partner, Saro Turner, emphasized the commitment to ensuring justice for those harmed. The ruling also underscored the significance of class action law, stating that certification orders are final, barring extraordinary circumstances. Kimberly-Clark has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit, which remains untested in court.

Claims of Injury and Expert Testimony

Advertisment

Linda Bowman, the representative plaintiff, shared her distressing experience with the court, detailing how the use of the wipes led to inflamed skin and exacerbated pre-existing conditions. Infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy's deposition highlighted the dangerous potential of P. gergoviae, even in small quantities, to cause serious infections, especially in those with weakened immune systems. This expert testimony plays a crucial role in illustrating the potential health risks posed by the contaminated wipes.

Kimberly-Clark's Recall and Response

Kimberly-Clark has defended its recall strategy, describing it as 'overly broad out of caution,' and pointed out the intermittent contamination on one production line. Despite this, the company recalled all lots produced on that line. Health Canada's subsequent expansion of the recall and Kimberly-Clark's issuance of refunds and resolution of most injury claims highlight the company's attempts to mitigate the situation. However, the ongoing lawsuit indicates the affected parties seek further accountability and redress for their grievances.

As the class action lawsuit progresses, it will delve deeper into the implications of product safety standards and corporate accountability. This case not only highlights the potential risks associated with everyday consumer products but also emphasizes the importance of rigorous manufacturing and quality control processes. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching effects on industry practices, regulatory oversight, and consumer trust.