BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas’ TERREX Store Amidst Arc’teryx Trademark Claim

In a landmark verdict, the British Columbia Supreme Court has handed down a temporary injunction barring Adidas Canada from operating its TERREX brand store in the popular Kitsilano district of Vancouver. The decision comes in the wake of a trademark infringement claim lodged by Arc’teryx, a local outerwear company.

Trademark Tussle

The injunction, issued on a Tuesday, specifically targets the TERREX store which is located in close vicinity to an Arc’teryx retail outlet, with the court case still pending. Arc’teryx has accused Adidas of purposefully creating customer confusion by using a logo that bears a striking resemblance to its own. The company cited instances of shoppers mistakenly identifying the TERREX store as an Arc’teryx outlet.

Adidas’s Stand

Adidas, which unveiled the TERREX store in January 2023, vehemently disputes the allegations. The sportswear giant insists that there is no scope for confusion between the two brands, backing its claim with market research.

Judge’s Ruling

Justice Nigel Kent, ruling in favour of the injunction, highlighted serious issues that need to be tried. He pointed out the potential for irreparable harm to Arc’teryx’s brand distinctiveness. While Justice Kent did not rule on the merits of the case, he clarified that the injunction only affects the physical store and not Adidas’ online business. He urged the parties to set a prompt trial date to resolve the matter fully.