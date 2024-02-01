BC Renters Owed More on Security Deposits due to Prime Lending Rate Increase

British Columbia (BC) renters expecting a return on their security deposits may find a little more in their pockets due to an increase in the prime lending rate. The BC Ministry of Housing reported that as of January 1st this year, the prime lending rate stands at 7.2%. The interest on security deposits is calculated as the prime lending rate minus 4.5%. For the year 2024, this comes to 2.7%.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

For instance, a renter who paid a security deposit of $800 on February 1, 2023, would be owed an interest of $16.16 if the deposit was returned today. This makes the total return amount $816.16. For those in more expensive rentals, such as a two-bedroom apartment in Vancouver where the average rent is $3,660 per month and a security deposit of $1,800 is required, the interest would come up to $36.37. This means a total return of $1,836.37.

The Role of the BC Ministry of Housing

The BC Ministry of Housing has made it easier for renters by providing an interest calculator. This tool helps renters determine the exact amount they're owed. While the interest amounts might seem insubstantial, they could cover the cost of a few coffees or similar small expenses.

Keeping the Security Deposit Intact

The article ends on a humorous note, suggesting that renters should avoid damaging their apartments, such as punching a hole in the wall, which would negate the return of the security deposit. Indeed, keeping the property in good condition can ensure a full return on the security deposit, plus the added interest brought about by the increase in the prime lending rate.