en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist

In a shocking development, Elenore Sturko, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from British Columbia, has received a package containing illegal substances from Dana Larsen, a well-known Vancouver drug activist. The package, reportedly dispatched to all 87 B.C. MLAs as a Christmas gesture, comprised a gram of ‘Golden Teacher’ psilocybin mushrooms and a coca leaf, both classified as illegal substances under Canadian law.

MLAs Outraged, Accuse Government of Encouraging Drug Trafficking

Sturko and other members of the BC United party have expressed their outrage over the incident. They plan to hand over the drugs to the police, viewing the package as an act of harassment and a flagrant violation of the law. The BC United MLAs are also preparing to confront the BC NDP government, accusing them of promoting drug trafficking and usage through their policies of decriminalization and harm reduction.

Larsen’s Bold Statement: Natural Plant Medicines as a Solution

Despite the backlash, Larsen, who operates medicinal mushroom dispensaries, stands by his provocative gesture. He argues that his goal is to enlighten legislators on the benefits of natural plant medicines. According to Larsen, these substances have the potential to address the prohibition death crisis and can aid in treating substance abuse, anxiety, PTSD, and a range of other mental health conditions.

Risking Legal Action, Drawing Parallels to Cannabis Advocacy

Larsen is fully aware of the legal risks associated with his actions, including the possibility of being charged with drug trafficking. However, he remains undeterred, ready to mount a constitutional defense if needed. He draws parallels between his advocacy for the legalization and decriminalization of psychedelic substances and the historical legal challenges faced by proponents of cannabis. Despite previous raids by Vancouver police on his dispensaries, no charges have been filed against Larsen to date.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose in Ponoka, Alberta

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source ...
@Artists/Artwork · 5 mins
Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source ...
heart comment 0
Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O’Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

By Salman Khan

Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed
Latest Headlines
World News
Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award
15 seconds
Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K
33 seconds
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K
San Diego Officials Eye Seats on Party Central Committees
34 seconds
San Diego Officials Eye Seats on Party Central Committees
Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges
34 seconds
Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges
Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans
35 seconds
Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans
Carlito's Unexpected Appearance and Victory at WWE NXT's New Year's Evil
36 seconds
Carlito's Unexpected Appearance and Victory at WWE NXT's New Year's Evil
Former Health Minister Accused of Nepotism in Daughter's Appointment
40 seconds
Former Health Minister Accused of Nepotism in Daughter's Appointment
Tundra Esports Releases Majority Dota 2 Roster: Uncertainty and Speculations Abound
48 seconds
Tundra Esports Releases Majority Dota 2 Roster: Uncertainty and Speculations Abound
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
3 mins
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
36 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app