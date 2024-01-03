BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist

In a shocking development, Elenore Sturko, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from British Columbia, has received a package containing illegal substances from Dana Larsen, a well-known Vancouver drug activist. The package, reportedly dispatched to all 87 B.C. MLAs as a Christmas gesture, comprised a gram of ‘Golden Teacher’ psilocybin mushrooms and a coca leaf, both classified as illegal substances under Canadian law.

MLAs Outraged, Accuse Government of Encouraging Drug Trafficking

Sturko and other members of the BC United party have expressed their outrage over the incident. They plan to hand over the drugs to the police, viewing the package as an act of harassment and a flagrant violation of the law. The BC United MLAs are also preparing to confront the BC NDP government, accusing them of promoting drug trafficking and usage through their policies of decriminalization and harm reduction.

Larsen’s Bold Statement: Natural Plant Medicines as a Solution

Despite the backlash, Larsen, who operates medicinal mushroom dispensaries, stands by his provocative gesture. He argues that his goal is to enlighten legislators on the benefits of natural plant medicines. According to Larsen, these substances have the potential to address the prohibition death crisis and can aid in treating substance abuse, anxiety, PTSD, and a range of other mental health conditions.

Risking Legal Action, Drawing Parallels to Cannabis Advocacy

Larsen is fully aware of the legal risks associated with his actions, including the possibility of being charged with drug trafficking. However, he remains undeterred, ready to mount a constitutional defense if needed. He draws parallels between his advocacy for the legalization and decriminalization of psychedelic substances and the historical legal challenges faced by proponents of cannabis. Despite previous raids by Vancouver police on his dispensaries, no charges have been filed against Larsen to date.