en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap

Extreme weather conditions have swept across British Columbia, causing a record-breaking surge in electricity demand. The province recently experienced an unprecedented cold snap that shattered daily weather records, pushing electricity demand to its limits. BC Hydro, the main electricity distributor in the region, reported that peak hourly electricity demand reached a record high of 11,300 megawatts on a recent Friday evening. This surpasses the previous record of 10,997 megawatts set in December 2022.

BC Hydro’s Exceptional Performance Amid High Demand

In the face of this increased demand, BC Hydro managed to supply the necessary power without having to import electricity. The company’s integrated provincial hydroelectric system was credited for its ability to quickly ramp up generation. BC Hydro’s president and CEO, Chris O’Riley, lauded the system for its flexibility and responsiveness.

Despite the surge in demand, BC Hydro not only met the needs of its consumers but also had the capacity to assist neighboring regions. Alberta, which was also grappling with high electricity demand due to the cold, received approximately 200 megawatts from BC Hydro following an alert from the Alberta Electrical Systems Operator.

BC Hydro’s Resilience Amid Drought Conditions

Meanwhile, BC Hydro also had to contend with the ongoing drought impacting its reservoirs, which serve as the primary water sources for power generation. The company has been preparing for over a year to manage these conditions, which include multi-year storage in its reservoirs. The company’s ability to continue supplying power despite these challenges is a testament to its strategic planning and resilience.

Projection for Upcoming Weather Conditions

As the cold snap is expected to persist for a few more days, BC Hydro anticipates that electricity demand will remain above average but will not reach new record-breaking levels. However, extreme weather and Arctic outflow alerts continue to affect many parts of the province, and residents are urged to stay prepared for possible fluctuations in electricity demand.

0
Canada Energy Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
In an outstanding display of skill and strategy, the London Knights secured a decisive 10-0 victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens. This marks their 12th consecutive win, a testament to their unwavering dominance and impact within the league. A Delayed Start but Swift Domination The game’s commencement was delayed
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
12 mins ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
6 hours ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024
7 mins ago
The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
7 mins ago
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
10 mins ago
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
13 seconds
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
13 seconds
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
20 seconds
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
36 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
37 seconds
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
38 seconds
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
45 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
57 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
1 min
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app