BC Hop Farm's Executive Fined Over $1 Million for Securities Fraud

Alexander William Bridges, popularly recognized as Alex Blackwell, founder of Fraser Valley Hop Farms Inc. (FVHF), has been penalized heavily by the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) for financial malfeasance. Bridges, who set up FVHF in 2016 to serve the burgeoning craft beer industry in British Columbia, has been slapped with a fine exceeding $1 million for securities fraud and illicit fund distribution.

Fraudster's Lavish Spending

Bridges was found to have wrongfully diverted $498,273 from investor funds for personal use. His extravagant purchases included a custom golf cart, a boat, luxury watches, and a sports car. The BCSC has ordered him to repay the misused funds and additional $550,000 as an administrative penalty for his fraudulent actions.

Business Partner Faces Lesser Penalty

Shane Douglas Harder-Toews, Bridges' business partner, also faced the wrath of BCSC, albeit to a lesser extent. Harder-Toews was found to be less involved in the fraud, and consequently, was penalized a relatively smaller fine of $50,000.

Company's Uncertain Future

The company, FVHF, located on land leased from the Seabird Island First Nation and once hailed as a promising venture in a 2017 CBC article, now teeters on the brink of dissolution due to the fraud and shoddy record-keeping. The prospects of investors recovering their money look bleak. Bridges and Toews, who did not participate in the BCSC proceedings, have been barred from securities activities. The Seabird Island First Nation has been approached for their comments on the issue.