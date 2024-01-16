BC Ferries Set to Expand Fleet with Four New Hybrid-Electric Vessels by 2027

BC Ferries has announced the awarding of a contract to the Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group for the construction of four new hybrid-electric vessels. Expected to be operational by 2027, these ships will serve to increase the fleet's capacity and enhance the flexibility of vessel deployment across various routes.

Technological Advancements with Environmental Consciousness

These forthcoming vessels are designed with a minimum vehicle capacity of 47 and can accommodate up to 390 passengers and crew. Notably, they are planned to operate entirely in battery-electric mode, aligning with BC Ferries' commitment to renewable energy and environmental consciousness. The ships will be built in Romania, with the agreement with Damen Shipyards being a design-build, fixed-priced contract, providing guarantees related to delivery dates, performance criteria, cost certainty, and quality construction.

Routes and Terminal Electrification

The new vessels are destined to ply the waters between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island, as well as between Campbell River and Quadra Island. This will improve accessibility and connectivity for these islands, promoting safe and reliable ferry services for the residents and tourists alike. In addition to the construction of these ferries, BC Ferries will initiate corresponding electrical upgrades for shore-based rapid charging at all four terminals on these routes, ensuring the seamless operation of the vessels upon their delivery.

Investment and Expectations

The financial details of the contract with Damen Shipyards Group were not disclosed. However, it is known from the BC Ferries Commissioner's approval last year that the cost for the ships will exceed $50 million, with an additional $40 million or more allocated for the electrification of ferry terminals. BC Ferries president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, has expressed optimism regarding these new additions, stating that they will serve to increase the capacity and efficiency of the fleet.