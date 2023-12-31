en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:08 pm EST
BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

On Saturday, BC Assessment unveiled the latest data on property values, providing a snapshot of all properties’ assessed values as of July 1, 2023. While homeowners may witness higher assessments compared to the previous year, it doesn’t necessarily signal an increase in property taxes. The complete data about year-over-year assessment trends by region is set to be released on January 2, 2024.

Understanding the Impact of Assessment

Homeowners are reminded that higher assessments don’t automatically translate to increased property tax bills. Assessment statements will be disseminated in January, offering property owners a chance to review their assessments. If they disagree with the figures, they have until January 31 to request a formal review.

Regional Rent Trends

In related news, rent prices in Abbotsford, BC have exhibited a 6% decrease in the last month but have risen by 13% in the last year. The median rent for all bedroom counts and property types in Abbotsford sits at $1,812, which is 6% lower than the national average. Comparatively, the median rent for all rentals in Abbotsford is 17% lower than in Blaine, WA.

Additional Reports

Other news includes the implementation of parking restrictions around English Bay in Vancouver for New Year’s Eve and Day due to a local tradition. This week also marks the near five-year anniversary of Canada’s price on pollution, with New Year’s Eve celebrations unfurling across Asia. The death of an inmate at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution, a Delta overpass truck strike, and a BC Supreme Court ruling on public consumption of illegal substances also made headlines. The Canadian Blood Services have issued a call for blood donors. A significant discovery of gold during a Montreal firearms raid and the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in Canada as we step into 2024 also add to the news roundup.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation ...
@Business · 3 mins
Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation ...
heart comment 0
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi’s Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey
Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?
Ireland’s Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
42 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
1 min
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
6 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
6 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
6 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
8 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
8 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
16 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
17 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app