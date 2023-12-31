BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

On Saturday, BC Assessment unveiled the latest data on property values, providing a snapshot of all properties’ assessed values as of July 1, 2023. While homeowners may witness higher assessments compared to the previous year, it doesn’t necessarily signal an increase in property taxes. The complete data about year-over-year assessment trends by region is set to be released on January 2, 2024.

Understanding the Impact of Assessment

Homeowners are reminded that higher assessments don’t automatically translate to increased property tax bills. Assessment statements will be disseminated in January, offering property owners a chance to review their assessments. If they disagree with the figures, they have until January 31 to request a formal review.

Regional Rent Trends

In related news, rent prices in Abbotsford, BC have exhibited a 6% decrease in the last month but have risen by 13% in the last year. The median rent for all bedroom counts and property types in Abbotsford sits at $1,812, which is 6% lower than the national average. Comparatively, the median rent for all rentals in Abbotsford is 17% lower than in Blaine, WA.

Additional Reports

