BC Airbnb Owners Grapple with Challenges Ahead of Short-Term Rental Ban

British Columbia’s impending prohibition on most short-term rentals not situated in the owner’s primary residence is stirring unsettling waves in the property market. Property owners like Debra Sheets are grappling with financial hurdles, seeking ways to optimize their earnings before the ban comes into force. A surge in condo listings that permit short-term rentals in Victoria has been observed since the announcement of the clampdown on short-term rentals in October.

Falling Property Valuations and Market Stagnation

Since the announcement, the property market has been in a stalemate, with scant sales and falling valuations. Realtors have noted a previously added premium of 15 to 20 percent on the price of condos in Airbnb-friendly buildings, which is now fading. Some owners, in a state of panic, are resorting to selling their properties, often at a loss.

Legislation Sparks Controversy

The Property Rights Association of B.C., representing about 2,500 owners, is challenging the legislative changes. The legislation’s underlying intent is to encourage owners to list their units for long-term rentals, thereby providing reasonably priced homes to low and medium-income residents. However, the impending ban, slated to kick off on May 1, has sparked controversy and fear among short-term rental property owners.

Municipalities Take Measures

Approximately 30 municipalities are currently regulating short-term rentals through their bylaws and licensing fees. Some, like Vancouver and Kelowna, already restrict short-term rentals to the owner’s primary residence. The City of Victoria is set to implement the principal residence rule to about 1,600 units that are currently outside regulation. The province is also planning to establish its own enforcement team to tackle illegal short-term rentals.