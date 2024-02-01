Bauhaus Masterpiece at 55 Old Sunset Blvd. Sells for $5 Million

A modern architectural masterpiece, a Bauhaus-style residence nestled at 55 Old Sunset Blvd. recently changed hands for a cool $5 million. Overlooking the serene Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park, the luxurious property offers breathtaking views and premium amenities, marking it as the priciest home sold in Ottawa in 2024.

Bauhaus Beauty Overlooking Dow's Lake

The 4,500 sq. ft. residence, constructed in the distinctive Bauhaus style, offers a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics. The house's design is skillfully crafted to accentuate the picturesque sunsets over Dow's Lake, offering a tranquil retreat from the urban hustle. The home boasts 50-foot-long balconies that provide unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape, and a third storey rooftop terrace that offers an elevated vantage point.

Luxurious Amenities and Modern Comforts

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence goes beyond the basics to offer an opulent living experience. A hidden four-car garage with heated floors is one of the unique features of this property, offering comfort and convenience even in the coldest Ottawa winters. The interior of the home mirrors the exterior's sleek design, with modern fixtures and fittings adding to the property's allure.

A Coveted Property in a Heritage Destination

The home, initially listed for $6.75 million on Sezlik.com, a leading real estate website, was later re-listed for $5.95 million before closing the deal at $5 million. Situated in a heritage destination, the property not only offers an exceptional view but also a robust sense of community from the surrounding neighborhoods. The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed, and the real estate company handling the sale has remained tight-lipped about the transaction.