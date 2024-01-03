en English
Business

Barrick Gold Corp. Eyes Troubled First Quantum Minerals Ltd. for Potential Acquisition

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST


The leading gold mining company, Barrick Gold Corp., is considering a potential acquisition of the troubled Canadian copper producer, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.. This interest surfaced after Panama ordered the closure of First Quantum’s principal mine, causing the company’s market value to plummet by more than half.

Speculations on the Takeover

Barrick’s CEO, Mark Bristow, reputed for his success in operating mines in challenging environments, privately approached key investors of First Quantum in the latter part of last year. While the specifics are still unclear, and there’s no guarantee of an official offer, rumors suggest that a formal proposition may be on the horizon.

A Potential Game-Changer for Barrick

Should the acquisition materialize, it could significantly boost Barrick’s presence in the copper market. This move could potentially transform Barrick into one of the world’s leading copper producers. First Quantum’s troubles in Panama and its African mines are seen as challenges that Bristow and his team could resolve, thereby adding a profitable asset to Barrick’s portfolio.

First Quantum’s Uncertain Future

First Quantum, despite its current struggles, had previously rejected an informal takeover offer from Barrick. However, with the sudden closure of its flagship Cobre Panama mine, the company’s future is uncertain. First Quantum has resorted to legal action to protect its investment and rights in Panama after the government initiated a closure plan for the Cobre Panama mine. The company is under pressure to find a solution to the loss of its biggest profit generator.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

