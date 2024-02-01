Baptiste Nickel Project: A Comprehensive Overview of FPX Nickel Corp's Mining Venture in British Columbia

The Baptiste nickel project, nestled in the heart of the Decar Nickel District in British Columbia, Canada, is a forward-looking venture spearheaded by FPX Nickel Corp. This ambitious project involves the establishment of an open-pit mine projected to deliver an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel concentrate annually over a span of 29 years.

Phased Development and Financial Outlook

The project's development will unfold in two distinct phases. Initially, milling throughput will clock in at 108,000 tonnes per day. The next phase sees this figure expand to 162,000 tonnes per day, following the initial payback period. The payback period is projected to be 3.7 years post-taxes. In financial terms, the venture is anticipated to generate an after-tax net present value of $2.01 billion at an 8% discount rate, with an internal rate of return of 18.6%. The total capital investment needed is estimated at $2.18 billion.

Traditional Processing Approach

The project will adhere to a traditional processing approach. This involves semi-autogenous grinding, magnetic separation, froth flotation, and a flotation tailings leach circuit. Furthermore, the project stands to gain from low-carbon electricity supplied by BC Hydro's provincial grid. Tailings and waste rock will be managed within a single facility by using material from open-pit pre-stripping and waste rock for embankment construction.

Funding and Key Contributors

FPX Nickel has successfully secured C$14.45-million through a private placement with Sumitomo Metal Mining. These funds will fuel exploration, development, environmental studies, feasibility study preparations, and other corporate activities. Several key contractors and consultants are contributing to the project, including Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc, Carisbrooke Consulting Inc, Equity Exploration Consultants, ERM Consultants Canada, International Metallurgical & Environmental Inc, Knight Piésold, Next Mine Consulting, Onsite Engineering, and TechSer Mining Consultants. For additional details, FPX Nickel Corp can be reached via phone or email.