Business

Banyan Gold Corp.’s AurMac Project Unearths Significant Gold Mineralization

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Banyan Gold Corp.'s AurMac Project Unearths Significant Gold Mineralization

In a move that underscores the vibrancy of the Yukon’s gold sector, Banyan Gold Corp. has released the analytical results of its 2023 drill program at the AurMac Project. The company’s herculean effort saw a total of 24,700 meters of diamond drilling from 107 holes, a testament to its commitment to unlocking the region’s vast potential.

Unveiling the Gold Potential

Key findings from the assay results revealed significant gold mineralization, with multiple instances of gold intersections ranging from 0.19 g/t to 6.04 g/t. The highlights include drill holes with 41.3 meters at 0.51 g/t gold and 35.7 meters at 0.95 g/t gold, among others. This robust dataset underscores the continuity of gold mineralization at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits, reaffirming their potential for further expansion in all directions and to depth.

Progress and Projections

The 2023 drill program was designed not only to test the boundaries of mineralization but also to identify potential locations for infrastructure as the project progresses. The success of these efforts is evident in the growth of AurMac’s resource base. Since the initial resource estimate in 2020, Banyan has increased the resource at AurMac to a staggering 6.2 million ounces of gold, highlighting the scale of the mineralized system.

Understanding the Geological Context

Understanding the geological context of these gold deposits is crucial for their exploration. The deposits are within a metasedimentary package of the Hyland Group, comprising mainly schists, quartzites, and limestones from the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian periods. The gold mineralization is closely associated with low angle quartz sulfosalt arsenopyrite veins, a characteristic trait of the region’s geology. This finding aligns with the interpretation of the gold system being linked to a large intrusion-related system, typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

In conclusion, Banyan Gold Corp.’s 2023 drilling program at the AurMac Project has not only expanded the mineralized footprint but also confirmed that the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits are connected. This connection will be reflected in future resource estimates as the Powerline Deposit. As Banyan continues to explore and expand these deposits, the gold potential of the Yukon Territory remains a focal point of the mining industry.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

