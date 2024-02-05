Bank Robbery in Winnipeg: 65-Year-Old Man Arrested, Some Loot Recovered

In an incident that shook the quiet afternoon of a Friday in Winnipeg, a bank on Regent Avenue West fell victim to a robbery. A man of 65, later identified by the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit, walked into the bank around 1:10 p.m. He presented a note to an employee, demanded money, and subtly implied he was armed. The incident culminated in the theft of $10,000.

Swift Action and Investigation

The bank robbery set into motion an immediate and intricate investigation by the major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service. Their efforts paid off when they were able to identify the suspect through undisclosed means. The investigation led them to a hotel on Waterfront Drive just two days after the robbery.

The Arrest and Recovery

In a well-coordinated operation on Sunday, the suspect was arrested at the hotel. The search executed during the arrest led to the recovery of some of the stolen money. The money, although not the complete amount, offered tangible evidence against the suspect.

Charges and Custody

Following the arrest, the 65-year-old man was promptly charged with robbery. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently in the custody of the Winnipeg Police Service. His arrest has brought a temporary end to this unnerving episode, leaving the citizens of Winnipeg breathing a little easier.