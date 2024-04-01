Bank of Canada Surveys Show Improved Business Sentiment Despite Lingering Concerns

According to reports released on Monday by the Bank of Canada, business optimism in Canada is on the rise, with fewer firms expecting a recession despite ongoing concerns about uncertainty.

The central bank's business outlook indicator rose to minus 2.4 in the first quarter, indicating a slight improvement from the previous quarter.

However, investment intentions dropped sharply, with fewer firms planning to increase spending on machinery and equipment over the next year, citing uncertainty, soft demand, and high borrowing costs as limiting factors.

Labor Market Conditions and Inflation Expectations:

Labor market conditions in Canada are loosening, with businesses expecting slower wage growth compared to the previous 12 months. Although labor shortages are less restrictive, about 43% of firms anticipate expanding their workforce. Meanwhile, inflation expectations among Canadian firms remain elevated but are gradually easing.

However, consumer expectations for near-term inflation remain above the central bank's 2% target, signaling caution for policymakers.

Housing Market and Interest Rate Expectations:

Despite elevated mortgage costs and limited housing availability, intentions to buy a home have increased compared to the previous year, fueled by falling interest rate expectations.

The share of renters planning to buy in the next 12 months has also risen. Economists anticipate the Bank of Canada to start lowering borrowing costs in June, with the next policy meeting scheduled for April 10.