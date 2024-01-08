Banff’s Iconic Sign Faces Potential Relocation Amidst Safety Concerns

The emblematic ‘Banff’ sign, a human-sized welcome marker perched on Mount Norquay Road, has become a matter of deliberation for the Town of Banff. The sign, which has played a significant role in welcoming visitors to the globally recognized mountain town in Alberta, is under consideration for potential relocation due to escalating concerns surrounding traffic and pedestrian safety.

A History of Safety Concerns

Over the years, the town has mulled over numerous solutions to mitigate these safety issues. Between 2017 and 2019, a series of initiatives were set into motion to manage the impacts of the burgeoning visitor population. These included modifications to the sign’s location and the introduction of measures to slow down traffic, as well as enhancements to pedestrian crossings. In 2020, the town council considered a proposal to relocate the sign closer to the town’s bustling center, which was subsequently rejected.

Further Changes and Current Developments

More alterations to the road layout were implemented between 2021 and 2022 as part of the ‘Traffic-calmed entrances to Town’ capital project. A year later, in 2023, it was decided that the current measures were sufficient, and no additional enhancements were deemed necessary at the time.

However, the relocation of the sign has once again become a point of discussion. The town council has requested a comprehensive report for the 2024 Service Review to explore various relocation options. Potential new homes for the sign include Banff’s Central Park on Bear Street and other pedestrian-friendly areas within the town.

The Future of the ‘Banff’ Sign

The decision on whether and where to move the iconic sign remains undecided. The ‘Banff’ sign, more than just a marker, is a symbol of the town’s welcoming spirit and natural beauty. As discussions continue, the town council, along with the residents and tourists of Banff, eagerly await the outcome of this significant decision.