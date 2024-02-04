Bake Sale at Beaches Recreation Centre to Support Heart Failure Research

On Saturday, February 10th, a bake sale with a cause will take place at Beaches Recreation Centre. This event is not just about indulging in sweet delicacies but is a step towards supporting the fight against heart failure. This fundraiser is an initiative in aid of the Katie Shea Cardiomyopathy Research Fund, with proceeds going towards heart failure research at Toronto General Hospital.

Beaches Recreation Centre: The Venue of Love and Support

The Beaches Recreation Centre, located at 6 Williamson Rd, will transform into a hub of philanthropy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The centre, known for its diverse youth membership, is the organizing force behind this noble cause. The young volunteers aim to generate funds through this event, furthering the mission of the Katie Shea Cardiomyopathy Research Fund.

A Marketplace of Hope and Goodies

Alongside the bake sale, a Marketplace featuring new items for sale will be set up. This dual approach not only offers more variety for attendees but also enhances the potential for raising funds. The organizers have ensured that there's something for everyone who wishes to contribute towards this cause.

How to Contribute

Those interested in contributing baked goods or new items for sale can contact Gaby at 416-371-1756 or reach out to the Beaches Recreation Centre directly at 416-392-0740. The event provides an opportunity for all to partake in this charitable act – through contributions, purchases, or simply by spreading the word.

In conclusion, the bake sale at Beaches Recreation Centre, with its blend of philanthropy and enjoyment, is a testament to the community's commitment towards supporting heart failure research. It is a step towards a future where cardiomyopathy can be better understood, treated, and potentially cured.