Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. to Host Investor Day, Highlights Non-Destructive Excavating Services

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., North America's premier non-destructive excavating services provider, has declared its plans to host an Investor Day on March 20, 2024. The event is slated to take place at the luxurious Shangri-la Hotel situated in Toronto, Ontario. Promised to be a day of insightful discussions and revelations, the meeting will witness the presence of Badger's executive and operational leadership, set to kick off with a formal presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Day: A Closer Look at Badger's Prospects

The event will serve as a platform for Badger to illuminate its strategic direction, growth initiatives, and operational performance. The company's leadership will take the center stage, providing critical insights into the company's operations and future plans. The event promises not just a window into Badger's world, but also a fine networking opportunity with a light breakfast and lunch being served.

Participation Details and Live Webcast

For those interested in attending in person, the company has requested an RSVP with contact details to a designated email address. For those unable to make it in person, the event will also be broadcasted via a live webcast, ensuring that distance does not become a barrier in the pursuit of valuable insights. The webcast link will be made available on Badger's investor relations website, and the recording will be accessible on-demand after the presentation's conclusion.

Non-Destructive Excavating Services: The Badger Advantage

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has built its reputation on providing non-destructive excavating services to contractors and facility owners across various infrastructure industries. With its key technology, the Badger HydrovacTM, the company offers a safer alternative for excavation around critical infrastructure and congested underground conditions, especially in regions with dense underground utilities.