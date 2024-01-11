en English
Bachelor Sweethearts Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Embark on a New Chapter in Austin

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Bachelor Sweethearts Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Embark on a New Chapter in Austin

Bachelor season 27 sweethearts, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, have embarked on the next chapter of their love story, settling into a new home in Austin, Texas. The 27-year-old couple shared a glimpse of their two-story white house with black detailing on Instagram, leaving their fans and the Bachelor Nation enthralled.

Choosing Austin as Home Base

The decision to make Texas their primary residence comes even as Shallcross continues to spend significant time in California. However, the couple’s heart seems set on Austin, a city known for its vibrant lifestyle and burgeoning tech scene. Their move signifies not just a change in location but a commitment to a shared future, underlined by their decision to cohabitate.

Living Together Strengthens Bond

Since moving in together in July 2023, Biggar has been vocal about the positive impact it has had on their relationship. During social media Q&As, she revealed that everyday activities have become opportunities for deeper bonding. Whether it’s cooking together, creating home décor, or simply sharing a cup of coffee in the morning, these moments have reinforced their connection.

Wedding Bells in the Horizon?

While fans eagerly anticipate a wedding ceremony, the couple maintains a flexible attitude towards their plans for tying the knot. A 2025 wedding is being considered, with the possibility of a destination wedding in Biggar’s native Canada. Both are open to exploring options that reflect their unique love story and shared interests.

The couple’s journey has been a testament to the authenticity of their connection since Shallcross’ memorable proposal during the show’s finale. Biggar’s kindness and the radiant positivity she brings to every room were traits that captured Shallcross’ heart on the show, and continue to strengthen their bond outside of it.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

