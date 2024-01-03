B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case

The province’s human rights tribunal in British Columbia has instructed an unnamed school district to compensate a student $5,000 for failing to adequately accommodate her anxiety disorder, an issue that has been part of her life since kindergarten and has required medication since Grade 7.

Unnecessary Hardship and Discrimination

The student, who transitioned from elementary school to high school in the fall of 2018, was subjected to an unsupportive environment that heightened her anxiety. She was moved from a specialized language arts program to regular language classes, where she found the material more challenging and the teaching staff less considerate. It was alleged that the teacher even laughed at her mistakes, further exacerbating her condition.

Filing of Human Rights Complaint

Responding to this traumatic experience, the student’s family filed a human rights complaint in 2020. They accused the school district of discrimination, arguing that the student’s class placement aggravated her disability and obstructed her educational access. The complaint brought to light the school district’s failure to take reasonable measures to investigate and address the student’s anxiety.

Tribunal’s Decision

Tribunal vice-chair Devyn Cousineau acknowledged that the school district did not take reasonable steps to mitigate the adverse effects of the class environment on the student’s anxiety. While parts of the complaint were dismissed, the ruling highlighted the school district’s failure to appropriately respond to the student’s needs. The decision to mandate the school district to pay $5,000 to the student is a clear message that educational institutions must make an effort to understand and accommodate the unique needs of their students, particularly those with diagnosed conditions.