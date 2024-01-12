B.C. Ferries for Sale: A Tale of Failed Ambitions and Wasted Millions

B.C. Ferries on Sale – A Sordid Saga of Wasted Millions

The infamous trio of B.C. Ferries – Pacificat Explorer, Discovery, and Voyager – once hailed as the future of sea travel in the 1990s, now find themselves listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. These vessels, notorious for their budget overruns, mechanical issues and inefficiencies, are offered at a humble $15 million, a fraction of their original cost that skyrocketed to a staggering $460 million.

A Failed Vision and a Political Fall

Unveiled in 1994, these ferries were part of a grand project envisioned to reduce sailing times and revitalize the shipbuilding industry in British Columbia. Despite the high hopes of two NDP premiers, these vessels ended up being a sinkhole for public funds, costing double the budget, failing to significantly reduce crossing times, and being plagued with mechanical reliability issues. They also came under fire for creating dangerous waves and contributing to pollution. The fallout from these issues played a significant role in the fall of the NDP government in the 2000s.

A Journey From Canada to Egypt

Following their sale in 2003 for a mere $20 million to Washington Marine Group, these vessels have passed many hands, eventually ending up with the Egyptian government. Today, Rob Arthurs, an international trade consultant, has taken up the task to find a buyer for these notorious vessels. Despite their reputation, Arthurs remains optimistic, believing that the right innovation in motors could potentially rectify some of the past issues. He acknowledges, however, that any prospective buyer would need to undertake a rigorous evaluation of the vessels.

Despite their worn condition and sordid history, the ferries still retain their original 1990s interiors, complete with original carpeting and signage, serving as a reminder of their ambitious beginnings and subsequent downfall.