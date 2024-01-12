en English
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists

In a landmark decision, the B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the convictions of animal rights activists Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer, affirming their 30-day jail sentences for breaking and entering with the intent to cause mischief at an Abbotsford hog farm. The incident, which took place on April 28, 2019, saw the activists, along with other protesters, occupying a barn to draw media attention to what they claimed were inhumane conditions for the animals housed there.

The Appeal and Its Dismissal

The appeal, lodged on November 23, sought to overturn the convictions and secure a new trial on the grounds that the trial judge had erred by excluding evidence of animal mistreatment and improperly instructing the jury on expert opinion evidence regarding biosecurity risks. However, in a judgment penned by Justice Susan Griffin on January 12, these arguments were dismissed. Justice Griffin held that evidence of animal mistreatment was irrelevant to whether the protesters had disrupted lawful activities and that any errors in allowing the jury to consider expert opinion evidence were harmless.

Activists’ Motive and Response

Justice Griffin’s decision highlighted that the motive behind the activists’ actions was to secure media coverage about what they believed to be cruel treatment of animals. Despite the dismissal of their appeal, the activists have expressed their readiness to escalate the case to the Supreme Court of Canada. The farm’s owners, meanwhile, have consistently defended their practices against allegations of cruelty.

Farm Owner’s Defence

Ray Binnendyk, one of the farm’s owners, in his October 2023 testimony, stated that false accusations had emotionally impacted his family and were based on lies. The ongoing case has sparked a heated debate about the treatment of animals in farming, the rights of activists, and the boundaries of lawful protest.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

