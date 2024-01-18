Azure Advances in Developing Large-Scale Renewable Fuel Facility

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp, a prominent entity in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry, has declared its plans to establish a large-scale renewable fuel production unit in Canada. The company aims to generate around 20,000 barrels per day of SAF, with production slated to commence in 2027.

Funding and Design Phase

The Canadian company has successfully secured full funding for the completion of the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase. The financial support was sourced from Natural Resources Canada's Clean Fuels Fund, the Canada Infrastructure Bank, and the Government of Manitoba.

CEO's Statement and Company Goals

Douglas Cole, CEO of Azure, articulated the firm's ambition to leverage Canadian resources and expertise, ensuring compliance with regulations and requirements in alliance with federal, provincial, and Indigenous governments. The company's investments aim to bolster the economy, generate jobs, and contribute to Canada's net-zero goals by curtailing pollution in the aviation sector.

Partnerships and Joint Projects

Azure has also fostered partnerships with industry leaders such as Shell Catalysts Technologies and RICHARD Design Services, among others, to construct and operate the facility efficiently. Furthermore, Azure is venturing into joint projects with Indigenous communities, like Tk'emlups te Secwepemc in British Columbia, to develop facilities on ancestral lands. The company's goal is to foster economic benefits and environmental stewardship that aligns with Indigenous traditions and laws.

Future Prospects and SAF Production

The company is simultaneously developing three potential SAF production sites in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, with FEED work anticipated to conclude by 2024. This will pave the way for a Final Investment Decision (FID) in early 2025. SAF is viewed as a pivotal measure in mitigating aviation emissions, with the potential to slash emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil-based jet fuels. Azure is endeavoring to secure offtake agreements for the additional product from the facility, which would significantly curtail global aviation emissions.